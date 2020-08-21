Search underway for man reported missing at Detroit's Belle Isle

The Detroit News

Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing Friday night near Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

MSP dispatchers received a call about 9 p.m. that a 10-year-old girl had lost her father, the agency said on Twitter.

Troopers and state Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the scene. They learned that 30-45 minutes earlier, "the little girl’s father, a 49-year-old male, and several other citizens had gone into the water to save two little girls from drowning," according to the post.

After those children were safe and with their parents, the 10-year-old realized she couldn't find her father and called 911, police reported.

"It is believed the father may have been dragged underwater by the rip-current and no one noticed," MSP said.

The girl was turned over to her grandfather. The Harbor Master requested a Detroit Police Department dive team to search for the father.