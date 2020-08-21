Police seek 2 in Detroit double shooting

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect and person of interest in a double shooting this week downtown that left two people wounded.

A 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were near Randolph and Monroe about 1:45 a.m. Monday "when two suspects began firing shots at one another and struck both victims," investigators said in a statement.

The victims were transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the release.

One of the suspects is described as a male with a medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a black hat, dark T-shirt, light blue jeans and dark shoes.

Authorities also are seeking a person of interest seen with the suspect that night who may have information on the incident.

He is described as having a medium brown complexion and small Afro, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and matching shoes.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1340. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.