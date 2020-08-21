SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
DETROIT

Police seek 2 in Detroit double shooting

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect and person of interest in a double shooting this week downtown that left two people wounded.

A 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were near Randolph and Monroe about 1:45 a.m. Monday "when two suspects began firing shots at one another and struck both victims," investigators said in a statement.

The victims were transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the release.

One of the suspects is described as a male with a medium brown complexion, last seen wearing a black hat, dark T-shirt, light blue jeans and dark shoes.

Authorities also are seeking a person of interest seen with the suspect that night who may have information on the incident.

He is described as having a medium brown complexion and small Afro, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and matching shoes.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, left, and person of interest, right, who were near the scene early Monday.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1340. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

View Comments