42 arrested during protest against federal agents in Detroit

Detroit police arrested 42 people during a protest against the presence of federal agents in the city Saturday night.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said of those arrested, only 18 people were from Detroit, and one person was from California.

Kirkwood said protesters blocked traffic by standing in the intersection of Woodward and John R and used barricades such as garbage cans.

Police gave protesters multiple warnings to leave for over an hour, Kirkwood said.

"They were advised that they were blocking traffic and they had to leave and blocking traffic is a violation of our city ordinance. ... They closed all lanes of traffic," she said.

The activist group Detroit Will Breathe organized the rally and march for Saturday night. On social media posts, Detroit Will Breathe described the protest as having "brutality by DPD" (The Detroit Police Department) against non-violent protesters.

Detroit Will Breathe is holding a mass meeting to discuss the events of Saturday's protest at 6 p.m. Sunday at Michigan Avenue and Third Street.

In a video posted by the group, police are seen standing across from protesters in riot gear holding shields. Protesters chanted "we don't see no riots here, why are you in riot gear."

WARNING: The linked video, below, contains expletives and language some might deem offensive.

A canister of an unknown smoking substance was thrown toward the protesters as police marched into the crowd of organizers.

In the video, police can be seen pushing protesters to the ground while other officers fell to the ground in the middle of the commotion. Police yelled at protesters to get back and participants yelled profanities back.