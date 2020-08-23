Heat buckles section of eastbound I-94 in Detroit

The Detroit News

Detroit — The pavement on eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit has buckled due to the heat, the state transportation department said Sunday night.

The damage will leave only one lane open from Cadieux to Moross in Detroit through Tuesday, when all the lanes are expected to reopen, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a statement Sunday.

The department provided a photo of the road damage that shows a level tool over the hump created by the uneven the pavement.

The department also tweeted the news, offering a "HEAD UP" about the lane closures.

Temperatures in Detroit on Sunday reached a high of 90 at 2:54 p.m.; normal temperature for the day is 81 and a record of 96 was set in 1936, according to the National Weather Service.

The week will see more extreme temperatures: A high of 90 is expected Monday, 89 Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be even hotter Thursday: 92 degrees. The nighttime lows won't offer much relief, with temperatures ranging from 68 to 72.