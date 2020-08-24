7 shot Monday morning in six Detroit incidents

Detroit — Police are investigating six shooting incidents Monday morning in Detroit that left seven people wounded.

2 women shot, 1 arrested after argument

An argument between two women left both wounded and one of them in police custody as she recovers.

The shooting was reported about 1:05 a.m. on the 7200 block of Rutland, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's on Detroit's west side, north of West Warren, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say two women, ages 30 and 24, argued and then shots were fired.

Medics transported the 30-year-old victim to a hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

Medics took the 24-year-old woman to a hospital in a nearby suburb, but Detroit police caught up with her there and took her into custody. She has since been transported to the Detroit Detention Center.

Man, 22, shot while driving on Detroit's east side

Police say that about 1:55 a.m., in the area of East Seven Mile and Ryan, a 22-year-old man was shot as he drove.

The victim, who police reached at a hospital, told investigators he was driving his blue Chevrolet when someone inside a vehicle pulled alongside and started firing shots.

Police did not immediately offer a description of the shooter of the vehicle. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Teen, 17, shot at west side bus stop

At about 2:20 a.m. a 17-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop on the 13500 block of Puritan, when a man pulled up in a vehicle, Lance said. That's just east of Schaefer.

That man then fired shots, which hit the teen. Then the vehicle sped off.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Man, 20, walks to hospital after being shot

A 20-year-old man had to walk himself to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot, police said.

The shooting took place about 4 a.m. on the 2200 block of Ferry Park. That's south of West Grand Boulevard, west of Rosa Parks.

Police say the victim was outside when he heard gunfire, then realized he had been hit. He walked himself to the hospital. Henry Ford Hospital is about a half-mile away.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Man overhears argument, gets shot

A 27-year-old man was wounded as he walked on Detroit's west side.

At about 4:45 a.m. the man was walking on the 1300 block of Elijah McCoy, a short diagonal road north of Interstate 94 and west of the Lodge Freeway.

The victim told police he heard arguing in the area, then gunfire.

Then he realized he had been shot.

After being privately conveyed to a hospital, the victim is listed in stable condition.

Man, 65, shot on Detroit's east side

A 65-year-old man was the final reported victim of the early-morning mayhem.

He was shot about 7:25 a.m. on the 5200 block of Farmbrook. That's on Detroit's east side, north of East Warren, and west of Balduck Park.

Police say the victim was approached by a masked man wearing all black. He and the victim exchanged words, and then the masked man fired shots, before fleeing in what police believe is a dark-colored Chevy Equinox.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, and listed in stable condition.

