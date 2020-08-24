Detroit police: 67-year-old man stabbed to death after argument

A 67-year-old man died Monday after he was stabbed on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victim and another man started arguing about 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 15900 block of Chalfonte, investigators said in a statement.

The fight turned physical, "resulting in the suspect fatally stabbing the victim with a sharp object," according to the release.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the 67-year-old dead.

The suspect, identified as a 73-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. Other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.