Pedestrian killed after being struck in hit and run at Fenkell and Meyers

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit and run Sunday night as he crossed the street near Fenkell and Meyers on the city's west side, Detroit police said Sunday night.

Detroit police Officer Holly Lance said police received a call to respond about 10:25 p.m. to an automobile-pedestrian crash involving a man. She said the victim was in his 50s.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Lance had no description of the vehicle. She said no further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation.

