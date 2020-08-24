Feds find 1,031 pounds of marijuana in truck at Detroit cargo facility

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in a commercial truck has been recovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Detroit, the agency said Monday.

A Canadian driver at the Fort Street Cargo Facility presented a manifest for steel wire headed to a distribution center in Chicago on Sunday, but when examining the truck, CBP officers found more than 1,031 pounds of marijuana hidden in five wooden crates, the agency said in a statement.

"Upon entry, CBP officers became suspicious and referred the shipment for additional inspection," it said. "Officers opened the first of the five wooden crates and discovered it to be loaded with vacuum sealed packages each containing marijuana."

Detroit Port Director Devin Chamberlain said: “The Port of Detroit is proud to have prevented the exploitation of our borders and the introduction of illicit drugs into our communities."

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry in Michigan, has seen a spike in narcotics seized. Since March, CBP Field Operations has seized more than 5,500 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.

Last week, officers seized more than a half-ton of marijuana in a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, officials said.