2 Detroit police officers, 3 others injured in crash

Two on-duty Detroit police officers in a patrol vehicle, and a driver and two passengers in another car were injured in a crash Tuesday on the city's west side.

The officers were driving west on Oakman near Dexter at about 4:25 p.m. when a southbound Dodge Avenger hit their vehicle at the intersection, investigators said in a statement.

Witnesses told investigators the Dodge driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, disregarded a red light, police said.

Both officers, the Dodge driver and two of his passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were listed in temporary serious condition, according to the release.

The officers' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Other details were not released.