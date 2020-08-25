4 shot at park in drive-by on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting late Monday night at a park on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. at O'Brian Park, at Bradford and Kennebec, police said. That's south of East McNichols and east of Gunston.

Police say the four men, all in their 20s, were at the park when a man in a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer pulled up and fired shots.

One of the victims returned fire.

All four victims were privately conveyed to a hospital. One of them crashed at Seven Mile and Gratiot on the way there.

Police describe their injuries as non-life-threatening and say the victims are either in stable or temporary serious condition.

Police have offered no description of the shooter.