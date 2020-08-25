Semi driver and girl, 2, critically hurt in Detroit crash

A 2-year-old girl and a truck driver were critically injured Tuesday in a crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 22-year-old woman and her daughter had been traveling east in a Dodge Charger on the 2200 block of West Davison about 4:45 p.m. when it collided with a westbound 16-wheel semitrailer, authorities said in a statement.

Both she and the 2-year-old were rushed to a hospital. The girl and the 33-year-old truck driver were in critical condition while the woman was listed as stable Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2280. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.