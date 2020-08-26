Detroit man, 17, charged in two sex assaults, felonious assault, robberies

A 17-year-old Detroit man has been charged in two sexual assaults and one felonious assault, officials said Wednesday.

Jaden Deangelo Jones has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure, armed robbery, felonious assault and felony firearm possession, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office said under state law, Jones is considered an adult and is being charged as one.

He was arraigned on the charges earlier this week in connection with four different incidents and was ordered held on bonds totaling $2.1 million.

Prosecutors accuse Jones of sexually assaulting a 41-year-old woman at about 9 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 20200 block of Grand River in Detroit.

About an hour after the assault, Jones allegedly approached a 36-year-old woman in the 15700 block of Pierson near Grand River and Evergreen and made a sexual remark toward her, according to authorities. The victim told Jones to leave, officials said. It's alleged as he was leaving the location he fired a single shot at her, but missed.

Prosecutors also accuse Jones of attacking another woman the next day. They said he allegedly approached a 67-year-old woman who was walking at about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 5, on Verne near Westmoreland in the area of Evergreen and West McNichols. Jones allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, robbed her, grabbed her buttock and followed her to her home, according to authorities.

They said as the victim approached her home, the attacker fled after seeing her husband.

An hour later, Jones allegedly robbed a 43-year-old woman with a gun and then sexually assaulted her in the 16600 block of Lahser.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court for two probable cause hearings on Friday and two more on Sept. 4.

