Woman found shot, car burned in west Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating what led to a shooting and possible arson Wednesday on the city's west side.

A 20-year-old was found about 3:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Dolphin with a gunshot wound, investigators said in a statement. Her vehicle was found burning in a nearby vacant lot.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in serious condition, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at (313-596-5840). Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.