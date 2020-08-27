2 men denied bond in fatal shooting of Detroit man, 19

Detroit — Two men both named Brown face murder charges in the shooting death last week of a 19-year-old man on Detroit's west side, court records show.

The fatal shooting took place about 12:25 p.m. on the 8000 block of Prairie, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just north of Tireman and west of Livernois.

Police didn't know much at the time, just that a 19-year-old man had been slain and a blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion, was spotted fleeing the scene. Medics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Now they believe the shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute between two men, which manifested that day in physical violence.

Days after the shooting, Detroit police arrested two men.

Tyshawn Brown, 20, faces five felony charges: second-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon with unlawful intent, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Tyshawn Brown is the man police believe had the ongoing problem with the victim.

Brown was arraigned Sunday at 34th District Court in Romulus by Judge Linda Mack. 34th District Court handles all weekend arraignments for Wayne County. Mack denied him bond.

He's due in court Sept. 3 for a probable cause conference and Sept. 10 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones of Detroit's 36th District Court.

Deshawn Brown, 22, faces two charges: second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact to a felony.

He too was arraigned Sunday and has the same court dates as his co-defendant.

Attorneys for the two men did not immediately respond to requests for comment.