Motorcyclist struck on Davison in Detroit

The Detroit News

A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday after being struck by a driver in Detroit, according to the Michigan State Police.

Investigators said the vehicle hit the rider from behind on eastbound Davison near Interstate 75 at about 10:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, state police said. Other details were not released.

The northbound and southbound entrance ramps to Davison from I-75, as well as the eastbound Davison lanes, were closed as crews investigated.