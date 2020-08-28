3 people questioned in shots fired at Detroit officers; another sought

Detroit police are seeking another person in connection with gunshots fired on officers Thursday on the city’s west side.

While the officers from the 8th Precinct were conducting an investigation at about 3:15 a.m. outside a motel on Telegraph near McNichols, someone in a white Kia fired shots in their direction, investigators said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

"Three people were subsequently arrested and/or detained after a vehicle (matching) the description of the Kia was observed in the area of Blackstone near Outer Drive," police said.

Assistant Police Chief David LeValley told reporters two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody after the Kia crashed following a brief pursuit.

Investigators believe another man seen with a long gun near the scene may have been involved in the incident. He is described as having long dreadlocks and last seen wearing a black shirt, orange shorts and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has any information related to this crime is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.