3 shot in 7-hour span in Detroit

Detroit — Investigators are looking into three shootings in Detroit that took place in a seven-hour span between Thursday afternoon and minutes into Friday morning, police said.

Two of the three shootings took place on the city's west side, and one on the east side. Two of them involve victims who claim to have heard gunfire and felt pain after realizing they had been hit.

Just after midnight, in front of the 9300 block of Patton, a 28-year-old man was shot. That's north of Joy Road and east of Rouge Park.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, says medics took the victim from there to the hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police do not immediately have a description of the male suspect to offer. He fled after the shooting.

Earlier Thursday night, about 10:20 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot on the 10800 block of Nottingham, police said. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Harper and east of Whittier.

The victim told authorities she heard gunfire and felt pain.

Medics transported her to an area hospital, where she's listed in temporary serious condition. Police have no suspect description to offer.

Hours earlier, about 5 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the area of Livernois and West Vernor, Officer Lance said. That's in Southwest Detroit.

The victim claimed to hear gunfire and then feel pain. He ran to a nearby vehicle and was transported privately to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75