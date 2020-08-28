20-student cap among terms of DPSCD, union agreement to resume school in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan's largest school district — Detroit Public Schools Community District — and its teachers union have come to terms on the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning in the year ahead, the two announced Friday.

A four-page Letter of Agreement sets the terms for return and could prevent the strike Detroit's teachers voted to authorize just last week.

Face-to-face learning has been controversial in Detroit. In July, activists with BAMN blocked the passage of school buses with their bodies and parked vehicles, slowing their path to pick up summer school students.

Class sizes will be capped at 20, and classrooms themselves will be configured in a way to facilitate social distancing, the agreement says.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers, the teachers union, will be allowed to require walk-throughs of school facilities, alongside DPSCD officials. If problems are discovered, they are to be brought to that building's principal. The principal will be tasked with fixing them "immediately," the letter says.

The agreement was posted on the Detroit Federation of Teachers website.

Detroit schools must provide testing to students who want it free-of-charge to those students, the letter says. Students cannot be required to take the tests; parental consent must be given first.

Teachers will be given the choice whether to work remotely or face-to-face, the agreement says. What the teacher chooses will stay in effect through Nov. 11, or nine weeks into the fall semester. Then it will be revisited.

If a teacher chooses in-person instruction, they will be trained in how to do so safely. If they choose remote instruction, they'll be trained on how best to deliver it.

Teachers will each receive a $750 bonus per marking period this year, within two weeks of the end of each marking period.

Professional development sessions, which are held throughout the year to keep teachers' skills up to date, will all be held remotely in 2020-21.

Teachers who do teach in-person and do contract the coronavirus while teaching will be entitled to take medical leave until cleared to return to work. A teacher who is asymptomatic, who is sent home to quarantine, must convert to remote instruction "to ensure continuity of student learning," the agreement says.

Many schools and districts within Michigan have opted for remote learning for at least part of the year.

Teachers who have a child care need arise from choices made by their child's school or day care are not only allowed to bring their children to class with them, but also to "provide instruction and educational supports" to their child.

The agreement expires on June 30, 2021.