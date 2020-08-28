Police seek suspect in nonfatal east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for firing an AR-15 rifle at a family last week on the city's east side.

Officials said the incident happened at about 10 a.m. last week Tuesday in the 20100 block of Spencer Avenue near Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 36-year old man in his home got into an argument with a 25-year-old man. During the fight, the younger man allegedly brandished an AR-15 and left the home in a black, four-door Nissan.

A short time later and as the victim and his family were leaving the home, the suspect allegedly pulled up to them and fired shots in their direction, police said.

The victim returned fire as the suspect fled north on Spencer Avenue. Police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with dark hair and dark brown eyes. Police released a photograph of the man.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez