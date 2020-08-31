1 killed among 8 shot in Detroit, including 2 double shootings

Detroit — Six shooting incidents in a six-hour time span between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Detroit left eight victims; one died.

Two of the shootings took place downtown. Two of the incidents were double shootings.

Woman, 58, shot dead in west side parking lot

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday a woman, 58, was found slain in a 2000 Buick Le Sabre, police said.

The woman had been on the 19800 block of Monte Vista. That's north of West Outer Drive and east of Meyers.

Police say that the Buick hit a parked vehicle after the driver was shot. Someone called 911, and medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The circumstances before the shooting are not yet known.

2 shot at southwest Detroit house party

At about 10:25 p.m. Saturday in Southwest Detroit a man and a woman were shot at a house party.

The double shooting took place in the area of 32nd and Herbert. That's south of Interstate 94, east of Junction.

The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, told police they heard gunfire and realized they had been hit. The man was privately conveyed to the hospital, while medics transported the woman. Both are listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have released no description of the shooter.

Passenger shot in drive-by on west side

At about 1:05 a.m., a 21-year-old woman, the front seat passenger in a man's vehicle, was shot as they drove the streets of Detroit's west side, police said.

Police aren't sure exactly where the shooting took place, and had no description of the shooter to offer.

The Honda stopped in the area of Fenkell and Greenfield, and medics transported the woman to a hospital. She's in temporary serious condition.

2 shot in 30 minutes in downtown Detroit

Early Sunday morning, two people were shot on Monroe, in downtown Detroit, in incidents that were reported separately to police. Both shootings took place between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was walking in the area between Monroe and Gratiot when he heard gunfire and realized he had been hit. The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition.

At about the same time, in a parking lot on the 500 block of Monroe, police say a 26-year-old man reported that he was leaving a downtown club when he heard gunfire and realized he had been hit.

After being shot, the man was taken to the Livonia Police Department. That's about a 25-minute drive. Medics transported the victim from there to the hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with medium complexion and braids. He wore a black hoodie and a white shirt, and may be armed with a shotgun.

2 men shot in east side home invasion

At about 3:55 a.m. two armed men walked through the front door of a home on Detroit's east side and started shooting. This left two men in their 20s critically wounded.

The double shooting took place on the 19700 block of Stotter, which is south of East Outer Drive and west of Van Dyke. Police say the victims are both men, ages 22 and 27.

After the shooting, the gunmen fled. Officers rendered aid before medics relieved them, transporting both men to the hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.

Police do not immediately have a shooter description to offer.