11 hours in Detroit: 3 slain at 3 scenes, police say

Detroit — Three people were fatally shot at three separate scenes in 11 hours in Detroit on Sunday, police said.

Sunday's violence come after a six-hour span between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning that saw eight people shot, one of them fatally.

Woman gunned down as she drives Detroit's west side

At about 11:15 p.m. a woman lost control of her vehicle. Its driver, believed to be anywhere from 40 to 50 years old, is unidentified.

Police say the woman had been shot multiple times while driving her 2000 Saturn. Finally, the vehicle stopped on the 4600 block of Pacific, north of Tireman and west of Grand River on Detroit's west side.

Police have no description of the shooter, and the circumstances preceding the shooting aren't immediately known. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the woman and determine her official cause of death.

Gunfire rings out; 16-year-old boy killed

The sound of gunfire rang out Sunday afternoon on Detroit's east side.

After hearing gunfire at about 1:25 p.m., people on the 14200 block of Rosemary, north of East Outer Drive and west of Chalmers, went outside to find a 16-year-old boy had been gunned down.

Man, 61, gunned down as he drives

A 61-year-old man died early Sunday afternoon after being shot as he drove, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 12:50 p.m. on the 20400 block of Yacama. That's south of East Eight Mile and east of John R.

Witnesses reported to police that they saw the victim's 2003 Lincoln traveling recklessly, and going fast, before the vehicle came to a stop.

After a 911 call, authorities discovered the man dead. Police don't immediately know the circumstances preceding the shooting.