Feds set $2,500 reward to find man tied to shots fired on Detroit officers

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with gunshots fired on Detroit police officers last week.

City officials announced Monday they are working with federal authorities in seeking help from the public to find the man they believe was involved in the Aug. 27 incident.

Eighth Precinct officers conducting an investigation outside a motel on Telegraph near McNichols at about 3:15 a.m. "were fired upon by an unknown occupant inside a white Kia," investigators said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Police said they later arrested two adults and a juvenile after a brief pursuit.

The man sought is described as having long dreadlock braids, last seen wearing a black shirt, orange shorts and brown shoes while carrying a gun.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or the U.S. Marshals tip line at (313) 234-5656. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.