Annual fireworks to light up pandemic-weary hearts remotely

The Detroit News

The Ford Fireworks show blasts off Monday from a new location.

The event is broadcast on WDIV Local 4 from 8-10 p.m., with fireworks launching at 9:23 p.m., and features music as well as a portion honoring front line workers as well as other heroes, organizers said.

Besides the new venue for the 62nd annual event, organizers said the show was some 25% larger than previous years, boasting an estimated 12,500 pyrotechnic effects.

"It's really big," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company, which organizes the show. "We’re very proud to be able to do this and carry on this tradition. The buzz has been amazing. It's still a great Detroit tradition."

In May, the Parade Company and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the show would be postponed and become a TV-only event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scores of other displays were canceled this year in Metro Detroit during the pandemic.

The fireworks presentation traditionally kicks off the Fourth of July and usually draws thousands to the Detroit riverfront. It was moved to a previously undisclosed location to discourage viewers from gathering in large groups.