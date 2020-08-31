Belle Isle memorial honors 1,500 Detroiters lost to COVID-19

Detroit — Relatives of the 1,500 Detroiters lost to COVID-19 will gather Monday for memorial processions through Belle Isle.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are set to join Mayor Mike Duggan to offer remarks near the Belle Isle bridge entrance at Jefferson and East Grand Boulevard and lead off a citywide memorial to honor victims of the pandemic.

The 15 processions are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Speeches will be livestreamed.

On a route through the state park, mourners will pass nearly 900 billboard-size photos of loved ones who died between March and Aug. 18.

The hard-hit city has recorded 13,625 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,511 deaths, according to the the Detroit Health Department.

“Members of this community are grieving. It is important and necessary to provide an opportunity for families to celebrate those lost to this terrible disease and begin to heal,” said Duggan in a statement.

“We are taking this time to reflect on what has been a very hard time for so many Detroiters and commemorate the lives of our neighbors who are no longer with us.”

The Monday morning processions, led by hearses provided and driven by area funeral homes, are strictly for families who have preregistered to participate, the city said. No stops will be permitted during the processions.

The park will be closed for the day to cars, bikes and pedestrian traffic. The memorial site will be open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detroit's program to honor COVID-19 victims comes after Michigan on Friday surpassed 100,000 cases of the disease. The first confirmed cases in the state were reported in Oakland and Wayne counties on March 10.

The state recorded another 539 cases on Sunday and six more deaths. Overall, 102,017 Michiganians have been diagnosed with the virus and 6,473 have died.

“As we remember and honor all of those we have lost to this virus, we must not forget that COVID-19 is still very present in our state,” Whitmer said. “Each life lost was a person who had a story: plans, dreams and more life to live. We must all work together to slow the spread of this virus and prevent more devastation in our communities."

The statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.3% as of Sunday. But the virus continues to move across Michigan, with hundreds of new cases confirmed daily.

Almost a quarter of Michigan’s recorded COVID-19 outbreaks during a seven-week stretch over July and August occurred in long-term care facilities. Social gatherings such as funerals, weddings and parties were the second largest, making up 19%, according to recently released state data.

Detroit was considered an early epicenter of the disease in Michigan, with cases and deaths surging early on. In recent months, there's been a marked decline.

Last week, officials unveiled a collage of 900 portraits submitted by families created by artist Eric Millikin; the collage will be displayed during the day-long drive.

Ford Motor Company Fund director Pamela Alexande, TCF Financial Chairman Gary Torgow and United Way for Southeastern Michigan CEO Darienne Driver also are expected to speak at Monday's memorial.

The Ford Motor fund is sponsoring the drive and TCF Bank and United Way are hosting a memorial repast for families, the city said.

WRCJ 90.9 radio will offer live coverage of Monday's speeches and play classical, jazz and gospel music throughout the day.

Detroit officials are encouraging residents and businesses to ring bells at 8:45 a.m. to show support for the grieving.

The Comerica Park scoreboard will have bells ringing for 15 minutes Monday beginning at 8:45 a.m. and Little Caesar's Arena will feature a message on its marquee, said Ellen Hill Zeringue, vice president of marketing for the Detroit Tigers.

"We stand with the families who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

