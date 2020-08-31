Woman, 18, charged in downtown Detroit homicide

Detroit — An 18-year-old woman faces felony murder and gun charges in the mid-August shooting death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Detroit, records show.

Jakyah Demps, 18, was arraigned over the weekend on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. 34th District Court in Romulus holds weekend arraignments for Wayne County. Demps was denied bond and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

At about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 19, gunshots were fired on the 400 block of Bagley, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Michigan Avenue and west of Cass.

A man, 38, was shot, and medics transported him to the hospital. Initially, the victim was reported to be in temporary serious condition. But he died from his injuries, Gordon said.

Three people were spotted fleeing the scene. Two women, believed to be in their 20s, fled in a silver Chrysler 300, police said. A man, about the same age, fled in a different vehicle.

Authorities believe one of those women was Demps, 18.

Demps is due in Detroit's 36th District Court on Sept. 10 for a probable cause conference, records show. Court records do not immediately name the judge or Demps' defense attorney.

The week of the homicide, the 38-year-old victim was the fifth person to be shot downtown.

This week began with two people being shot downtown in a half-hour period early Sunday morning.

