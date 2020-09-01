Body of man missing 5 months found in Detroit care facility, police say

Detroit police have launched a probe of a care facility where a man’s body was found five months after he went missing.

The department is “investigating if there’s any criminal negligence on the part of” Faithful Helping Hands Home Care, said Officer Holly Lance, a police spokeswoman. “We are doing a thorough investigation.”

A call to Faithful Helping Hands managers was not returned Tuesday.

Authorities have said the man who was found, Kam Franks, had lived at the facility in the 6000 block of Cadieux on the city’s east side.

The 38-year-old was last seen at the building about 9 p.m. March 14, police reported.

Franks was described as in poor mental condition, according to a notice investigators issued on April 1. He was wearing a brown, quarter-length jacket, blue jeans and black Nike boots.

On Saturday, a worker at the property reported finding Franks’ body in the basement, Lance said. It was not clear how long he had been there.

“Police did confirm that (the cause of death) appears to be natural causes due to the fact there were no signs of trauma or foul play,” she told The Detroit News.

A representative with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information on the autopsy.

A Facebook page listed as affiliated with the facility said “We specialize in healthcare, we don’t look at our residents as patients, we look at our residents as family.”

Reached by phone Tuesday night, a woman police described as a caregiver for Franks confirmed she worked there but declined comment and referred questions to the owners.

Ownership and oversight of the property, also listed online as Faithful Helping Hands Community Services, was unclear.

A representative for the Detroit Health Department could not be reached Tuesday night.

David Harns, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said it is not a licensed adult foster care or home for the aged but has been approved as a license-exempt facility under the public health code.

State law allows LARA to make such a determination if certain criteria are met, Harns said in an email. He added that exemption may be revoked if the department determines “the person receiving the exemption is found to be negligent, which negligence results in serious physical injury, death of a resident, or serious mental anguish, and there continues to be a risk to the health and safety of the residents at that facility.”