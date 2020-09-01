Detroit coalition uses 'Count Me In' campaign to boost school enrollment

As school districts across the state kick off their academic year and parents make difficult decisions on how and where students will learn, an effort is underway to ensure every student in Detroit is enrolled in school.

Every School Day Counts Detroit, a coalition of community organizations and schools working to support student attendance, began the "Count Me In" campaign to assist families with resources and information to enroll their children in school, whether they choose virtual or in-person classes.

"Too many of our youth are not connected or engaged, as evidenced by Detroit having the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the country," said Christine Bell, executive director of Urban Neighborhood Initiative who helped start Every School Day Counts Detroit. "We want to reach 100% of the students in Detroit to make sure they get counted in at a school... but the long term solution to school connection, engagement and attendance must include the entire community because the source of the chronic absence is societal and requires a collaborative effort."

The group believes that families who have not yet enrolled their children are missing important information about the learning options available for their students.

About three to four weeks ago, when the coalition initiated the campaign, 20% of students who live in the Detroit Public Schools Community District were not enrolled in schools, group organizers said.

After weeks of strenuous campaigning that included going door to door, making phone calls and holding pop-up enrollment centers, the coalition says it has cut that rate in half.

"I know that parents have literally been in crisis on some level when the pandemic began and are still challenged with having to make a very tough decision about what to do and what's best for their families and we have a responsibility that we take very serious as a district to provide multiple options," Sharlonda Buckman, assistant superintendent of the school district's office of family and community engagement, said during a zoom news conference.

Information on enrollment and what families need to do to get their children started in school has been given out as the district deploys tablets, which every Detroit student can receive, throughout the summer.

The district has also vowed to provide parent training to support families who choose virtual learning.

Detroit superintendent Nikolai Vitti said on Friday that about 80% of students have enrolled for online learning at home, with the rest choosing to attend school in person. Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said about 85% of teachers have elected to teach remotely, while the remainder have agreed to teach face-to-face in schools.

"You guys can't do this without us and we can't do it without you ... because if you guys want us to be there and be engaged and feel like it's safe, you guys have to kind of listen," said Kristian Matthews, a Detroit student. "I think it definitely should be a responsibility for everyone my age, a little older, to reach out to people who are kind of not feeling it and maybe talk to them about it because no matter what's going on, school is still important, you still have to go to get an education."

Rajeshri Gandhi Bhatia, director of Detroit operations at Grand Valley State University Charter Schools Office, said kindergarten enrollment has seen the largest decrease in enrollment in the district.

To combat the low enrollment, Gandhi Bhatia said the school district partnered with early childhood centers to connect with families of younger children and provide information on how they can start school.

The Grand Valley State University Charter Schools district began its 2020-21 school year on Monday with a mix of virtual and in-person learning.

"In talking with some of our schools that started yesterday... they reported that things went well and that the students and families, actually did come as expected," Gandhi Bhatia said. "So while maybe overall enrollment numbers were slightly lower than they've been past years, in terms of who they expected to come, they were very, very pleased."