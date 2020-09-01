Woman shot in home invasion; man hit in drive-by

Detroit — A 32-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning in a home invasion, police said.

The home invasion took place about 3:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of Auburn, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Warren and east of Evergreen.

Police say a man entered the home, shot the victim, and fled on foot.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital. She's listed in critical condition.

Police do not immediately have a shooter description to offer.

Roughly 90 minutes later, about 5 a.m., a 38-year-old man was sitting outside, on the 3600 block of Oakman Boulevard, when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot. That's north of Grand River and west of Livernois

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, and listed in stable condition. He told police he heard a vehicle speeding away, but didn't see anything.