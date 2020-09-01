Pair sought in carjacking at gas station on Detroit's west side

Detroit police released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking last weekend on the city’s west side.

A 20-year-old man was filling his tire at a gas station in the 18100 block of West Chicago about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23 when a black sedan pulled up beside him and two men exited, investigators said in a statement.

One wielded a black AR-15 and demanded his keys. When the driver complied, the second suspect jumped into his black 2009 Chrysler 300 and fled while the other with the gun returned to the sedan, police reported.

The first suspect is described as 19-25 years old, with a light complexion, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, 180-200 pounds, last seen wearing all black.

The other is described as 19-25 years old, 5-foot-8, 130-160 pounds, with an Afro and a dark complexion. He was seen wearing all black.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also is seeking anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.