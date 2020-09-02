Border protection officers in Detroit see spike in seized weapons

Customs and Border Protection officers in Detroit have seized more than 80 firearms from U.S. points of entry since March 21, officials said Wednesday.

March 21 is when the U.S. began permitting only essential travel across the border because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between March 21 and Aug. 21, border protection officers in Detroit seized 81 firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition. That compares with 62 firearms they seized during the same period last year.

The points of entry where the weapons were seized include Detroit Metropolitan Airport, The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“Of the firearms seized, CBP officers intercepted 58 pistols, 12 revolvers, 7 rifles, and 4 shotguns,” CBP Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry said in a statement. “The men and women of CBP remain diligent in protecting our communities from illicit firearms and other dangerous contraband attempting to exploit our borders.”

Border Patrol Spokesman Kris Grogan said despite the uptick in weapons seized, the agency has seen a "dramatic decrease in traffic at our land border."

"As for the weapons seizures," he added in an email, "these are almost entirely at the land border and not at the airport."

