Crew rams stolen truck into Detroit Family Dollar store

Detroit — A Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side was damaged in an attempted smash-and-grab burglary early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The incident was reported about 3:05 a.m. at the Family Dollar on the 15200 block of East Warren, which is east of Alter.

A burglary crew of unknown size used a stolen, black Chevy S-10 pickup truck to ram the building, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Both the building and the truck took heavy damage, but police aren't immediately sure if anything was successfully stolen from the store.