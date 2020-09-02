In Detroit, allegedly drunk man hits state trooper's vehicle with stolen truck

Detroit — State troopers securing a crash scene on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning arrested an allegedly drunk man driving an allegedly stolen vehicle, after the truck he was driving side-swiped a cop car.

It was about 12:45 a.m. when Michigan State Police were working the crash scene in the left lane of westbound I-94 near Gratiot, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman, via Twitter. That's when a GMC pick-up truck, pulling a trailer behind it, hit one of the "blue goose" patrol cars, as state police call them.

Police followed the GMC and initiated a traffic stop, and say the driver was slow to comply.

The man did pull off the freeway at Gratiot. But after pulling into a Citgo gas station at Gratiot and McClellan, he allegedly tried to flee on foot.

Police arrested the man. But, Shaw wrote, they found "indicators of a freshly-stolen vehicle," including a "punched," or manipulated, ignition and a screwdriver on the front seat.

The suspect told police he didn't know who owned the vehicle. Police contacted the listed owner, who told them he had reported the theft to police where he lived, in Macomb County's Chesterfield Township.

Police say the man "showed signs of intoxication," and blew a .16 on the preliminary breath test. That is twice the legal limit for drivers in Michigan, which is .08 blood alcohol content.