Car accident at Detroit gas station sparked assault, police say

Detroit police are working to find a man accused of critically injuring a driver in a fight last month on the city’s west side.

A 67-year old man was involved in an accident with the driver of a white Ford Taurus while pulling into a gas station in the 13000 block of West Chicago at about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 22, police said in a statement.

As he got out to assess the damage, the Taurus driver confronted him, police said.

"Words were exchanged between the suspect and victim, resulting in the suspect physically assaulting" the 67-year-old, police said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Taurus driver is described as 20-25 years old, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a red-and-white T-shirt, light blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.