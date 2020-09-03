Driver sought in Detroit fatal hit-and-run

Police released surveillance images of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week on Detroit's west side.

The vehicle struck a 50-year-old man about 10:26 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 27000 block of Fenkell then continued east, investigators said in a statement.

It is described as light colored with a rack and ladders on the roof, according to the release.

A description of the driver was not available Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.