'Ethnic intimidating language' spray painted in east Detroit, police say
The Detroit News
Detroit police are investigating an alleged hate crime reported last month on the city’s east side.
At about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 15, in the 5000 block of Burns, home surveillance footage captured someone "spray painting ethnic intimidating language on the front walkway of a residence and on street signs nearby," police said in a statement.
The suspect fled on foot. A description was not available.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.