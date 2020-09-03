Woman, 43, gunned down as she walks on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 43-year-old woman was gunned down as she and her boyfriend walked the streets of Detroit's east side early Thursday morning, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 1:40 a.m. at East Jefferson and St. Aubin, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the victim was walking with a man when a dark-colored Jeep drove past. Someone inside fired multiple shots, which hit the victim.

The woman died from her injuries. The Jeep fled. Police will investigate.