4 people shot in 5 hours in Detroit

Detroit — Police are investigating four shootings within a five-hour period in Detroit, spanning from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

Man, 49, shot as he drives on west side

A 49-year-old man was shot early Friday morning as he drove the streets of Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. in the area of Roselawn and Santa Maria. That's north of West McNichols, east of Wyoming.

Police say the victim was driving an orange Dodge Challenger, when a white Dodge Durango pulled alongside, and someone fired shots. The victim was hit, and transported to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

Man claims he was shot on Eight Mile

Just after 1:05 a.m., a 25-year-old shooting victim told Detroit police investigators, he was shot in the area of Eight Mile and Wyoming.

After the shooting, the victim called a relative to pick him up and transport him to an area hospital. That's where he was when police spoke to him.

Police say the victim was unable to say much, as he was being prepped for surgery. He is listed in critical condition. But in the early hours of the investigation, police have been unable to locate the shooting scene.

Man shot while visiting woman at east side home

Just before 11:35 p.m. Thursday, a 27-year-old man was visiting with a friend at her east side home when another man shot him.

The shooting took place in the area of Rogge and Emery. That's north of East Seven Mile and west of Van Dyke on Detroit's east side.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately clear.

After being shot, police say the victim fled about one-tenth of a mile away, to the 19400 block of Carrie, and called 911.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

Man shot as he sits in convertible

A 37-year-old man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by as he sat in his convertible.

The shooting took place about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Keeler and Cheyenne. That's north of Fenkell and east of Schaefer on Detroit's west side.

Police say the man was sitting in a 2008 silver Chrysler Sebring when someone in a black Buick Riviera pulled alongside and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit once.

He was able to drive home and call 911. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.