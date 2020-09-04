Detroit crash kills 2-year-old boy, injures 4 others

A 2-year-old boy was killed and four other people were critically injured Friday in a crash on Detroit's northwest side.

Police said a 29-year-old man driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound at a high rate of speed on W. Eight Mile near Cherrylawn about 1:55 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Escape driven by a 63-year-old woman.

As a result of the crash, the Challenger struck a building. The 2-year-old suffered fatal injuries, while the man and two other children — a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl — were hospitalized in critical condition, as was the driver of the Escape.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.