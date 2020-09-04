Detroit man, 20, given $1M bond in East Jefferson homicide

Detroit — A 20-year-old Detroit man was given a bond of $1 million after being charged with first-degree murder in a mid-July double shooting on East Jefferson.

Police say Wayne Wallace allegedly shot a man, 22, and woman, 42, as they filmed a video in the parking lot.

July:Man, 22, in critical condition after east side Detroit shooting Friday

The double shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Jefferson near McDougall. A white Dodge Charger with a dark-colored roof pulled up, police said, and a man got out. He shot the two victims before getting back into the Charger and fleeing.

Officials said medics took the man and woman to a hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition.

In the time since, the male victim died.

Initially, Wallace had been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on those charges in July, and was given a $1 million bond. After a court hearing in August, the bond was lowered to $250,000, and was posted. Wallace was on tether supervision.

Now he is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.

Wallace was arraigned Thursday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Joseph Boyer. Wallace was again given a $1 million bond. His defense attorney could not immediately be reached.

Wallace is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 17 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 24, both before Judge Ronald Giles.

Giles had also been the judge in the earlier hearing.