Detroit police seek 3 in west-side armed robberies

Detroit police are seeking three suspects wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies reported on the city's west side.

In one incident, a 28-year old man was waiting at a bus stop near Greenfield and Ellis around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday when the suspects approached, investigators said in a statement.

"Two of the males produced long guns and demanded items from the victim," police wrote. "After taking his items, the three suspects fled the location in an unknown direction."

Authorities believe the group was involved in three other armed robberies reported that day involving males between the ages of 18 and 35.

The three have also been linked to another armed robbery last month.

A 33-year-old man alleged he was skateboarding near Clarita and Lahser around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 18 when they "physically assaulted him, and one of them produced a hand gun and demanded his money," police said.

All three fled in a blue SUV with a black and white sticker in the top left corner of the rear window.

One of the suspects is described as about 20 years old, 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, 250 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a medium Afro. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants.

The second suspect is described as about 18 years old, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair in short twists. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark jeans and red and white gym shoes.

The third suspect is described as about 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark ripped jeans.

Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or (313) 596-5223. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.