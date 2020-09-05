100 day of protest: Detroit Will Breathe marches the streets

Detroit — Protesters aplenty gathered outside city police’s public safety headquarters with flags, drums and megaphones.

It's the same as pretty much every night for the last 100 days.

Demonstrators with Detroit Will Breathe energetically marched downtown to mark the 100th day of protests against racial inequality and police brutality. Organizers spoke to about 150 people before marching and noted what they called a win against Detroit Police after a federal judge ruled Friday that forbids officers from using chokeholds, gas, batons and other tactics against “peaceful protesters.”

Organizers also hailed the continued effort but emphasized they will continue to organize until “black and brown people in this city are no longer under systemic oppression.”

Organizer Darrell Flournoy, 29, told The Detroit News that a lot of the movement's demands — from reducing evictions to utility shutoffs — have been met, but he wants to see the city invest more resources into the community.

As for the 100-day milestone, Flournoy said it’s a small victory.

“You don’t even see some relationships that long,” he said.

