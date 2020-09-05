Kid Rock's Detroit riverfront home relists for $2.2 million

Detroit — After being off-the-market for a year, Kid Rock's stately Detroit manor is up for grabs and it's as patriotic as you would think.

Rock's six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot home, located on Dwight Street and nestled against the Detroit River, was listed for $2.2 million.

Rock purchased the home, which sits just across the river from the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle, in January 2012. Its purchase price was never made public, but before the sale, it had been listed for $465,000.

Rock has said that Motown great Marvin Gaye used to party at the house. In the late 1960s, the estate was owned by Tom and Diane Schoenith, who also owned the Roostertail restaurant in Detroit and who regularly hosted parties with Motown performers and executives at their home.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, made several renovations to the property, according to the home's listing. Those improvements include an "impressive boathouse with an outdoor shower," a new break wall, an attached two-car heated garage, two outdoor televisions and a state-of-the-art entertainment system.

The backyard also showcases a unique clocktower next to the river and original seats from the Detroit Tiger's stadium.

The Colonial, which was built in 1930, is just a few doors down from Detroit's Manoogian Mansion. There are two American flags out front, but it was regularly adorned with more.

The gated property sits on the west corner of Dwight in the Joseph Berry Subdivision. American flags can be seen throughout the home, and a statue of Jesus — another Rock addition — rests in the backyard.

Inside the mansion

Inside the estate where pictures of Bob Seger, George Washington and Jesus Christ can be seen on bedroom walls, with wall stickers and curtain sports repping the "Made in Detroit" logo.

While Rock no longer uses the property, he kept it furnished with his favorite things.

The home has vintage American wood furniture, black and white tiled bathrooms and brass eagles and flags throughout.

There's a bold red dining room with an eagle and "American Bada--" written on across the red and gold table.

It houses a library with built-in bookshelves, some that open to hidden rooms.

There's a large finished basement perfect for entertaining, which features a large photograph of Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker band in front of Motown's Hitsville, U.S.A. There's also a checkered black-and-white floor, a plush poker table from Vegas' Palm hotel, dining booths and a custom beer pong table.

Rock, 48, also has residences in Nashville, Alabama and northern Oakland County.

