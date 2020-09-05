Woman dead, two men hospitalized in crashes minutes apart on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after two crashes occurred minutes apart early Saturday in both directions on Interstate 94.

At 2:15 a.m. in the area of I-94 and Woodward, Michigan State Police responded to a report that a car had crashed and rolled over.

A man was ejected from his vehicle and the eastbound freeway was shut down. The man was taken to Henry Ford Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Driving eastbound on I-94, troopers then saw a car going east in the westbound lanes and hit another car head-on, directly across from the eastbound crash scene.

The woman driving the car that was struck was pronounced dead on the scene by Detroit Fire & Rescue. The wrong-way driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The freeway was temporarily shut down for a few hours while officers investigated both crashes.

