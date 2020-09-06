Detroit man killed after he's ejected as vehicle plunges from freeway overpass

Detroit — A 25-year-old Detroit man was killed Sunday when he was ejected from his vehicle as it plunged over a freeway overpass, state police said.

Michigan State Police troopers shut down the ramp from the eastbound Davison Freeway to Interstate 75 and the eastbound Davison service drive to I-75 for about two hours after the crash, which happened at about 5:05 p.m., according to the state police's MSP Metro Detroit Twitter account.

"Preliminary information revealed that the driver of a passenger vehicle lost control on the ramp and struck the right wall," police said. "The vehicle went over the overpass and landed on the (Davison Freeway) Service Drive to I-75.

"The driver was ejected as the vehicle went off the overpass. The driver, a 25-year-old male from Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Troopers reopened the area to traffic at about 7 p.m.