Six people shot overnight in Detroit, two fatally, one accidentally

Between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday, six people were shot in Detroit, two fatally and one accidentally, according to the Detroit Police Department.

On Saturday around 10:11 p.m., a resident heard multiple gun shots in the 16800 block of Woodbine and called the police. The police found a 39-year-old man dead in his home from gun shot wounds.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were driving in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Lamothe when an unknown man and woman shot in the air multiple times.

The 27-year-old and the 32-year-old were both hit by the gun shots while driving and ended up running into nearby parked cars. The two victims then got out of the car and ran from the scene. They are listed in stable condition.

About a half hour later, police responded to a call near Chippewa and Cherrylawn for a 28-year-old man who shot himself. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police found a 49-year-old man who was shot deadaround 4 a.m. Sunday, in the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot

A 51-year-old man was shot around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 16200 block of Greenfield after he got in a verbal altercation with an unknown man. The unknown man shot him and then ran away. The victim was listed in stable condition at the hospital.