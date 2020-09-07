2 bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' in home on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Two bodies were found "burned beyond recognition" on Detroit's west side early Monday morning, authorities said.

Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Pingree at about 6:35 a.m. That's south of Joy Road and just west of Dexter.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the fire department, said the bodies were found on the first floor of the property.

It's too early into the investigation to say whether the fire is accidental, suspicious or arson, Fornell said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the victims and determine their cause of death.