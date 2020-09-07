'Habitual' suspect in Detroit slaying has pleaded guilty to homicide before

Detroit — A 44-year-old man faces eight felony charges in a late-March fatal shooting on Detroit's east side.

Early on the morning of April 1, a 911 caller reported finding a man's body, punctured with gunshot wounds, at his home on the 12500 block of Glenfield. That's north of East Outer Drive, and east of Gratiot.

April:Detroit police investigate 3 homicides in 12 hours

Five months later, a man has been charged in the slaying.

Raymond Chapple, 44, faces five felonies in the April 1 incident: first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

He faces three additional charges due to his criminal history: two counts of second-offense felony firearm, and fourth-notice habitual offender, which would carry a mandatory 25 year sentence, if convicted.

Twenty-five years is also the length of Chapple's criminal history in Wayne County.

In March 1996, Chapple was sentenced to two years of probation and 120 days in a boot camp program for possession of cocaine under 25 grams in an October 1995 case.

In May 1997, Chapple pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm for an August 1996 homicide in Detroit. He had faced first-degree murder prior to the guilty plea. Chapple was given 12 to 20 years for the murder charge and two years for the gun, with credit for 267 days of time served in jail.

That murder charge was issued on Sept. 5, 1996, court records show. The 2020 murder charge was issued on Sept. 4.

Court records show that Chapple also pleaded guilty in January 2018 to one count of delivery of a controlled substance. He had faced two counts of the same charge.

But he never showed up for his February 2018 sentencing. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear, but court records indicate that warrant is still outstanding.

Chapple was arraigned at 34th District Court in Romulus on Sunday for the eight felonies he now faces. The Romulus court handles all weekend arraignments for Wayne County.

Chapple was denied bond, and is due in Detroit's 36th District Court for his probable cause conference on Sept. 18, Wayne County Jail records show.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75