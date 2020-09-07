Man, 23, flags down cops after being shot in downtown Detroit

Detroit — Early Monday morning, a man who was shot in downtown Detroit was able to flag down a patrolling police car, which transported him to the hospital.

The shooting took place about 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Brush at Congress.

Police don't know the circumstances preceding the shooting. No detailed suspect description has been released.

After the man was shot, he flagged down a police car, which transported him from the shooting scene to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.