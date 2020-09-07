Man killed, woman hurt in shootout at Detroit house party

Detroit — A Labor Day house party on Detroit's east side ended early Monday morning in a shootout that left one man dead, one woman wounded and a man on the run from police.

The fatal shootout took place about 4 a.m. on the 13200 block of Gable. That's south of East McNichols and east of Mound.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said there was an argument between two men, 24 and 26.

People tried to separate them, but the men both allegedly pulled guns out and started shooting.

The 24-year-old man, a CPL holder, was fatally wounded. But before he died he got some shots off, police say.

In the crossfire, a 29-year-old woman was also shot.

Medics transported her to a hospital, where she's listed in temporary serious condition.