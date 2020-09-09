EB I-94 in Detroit, Macomb Co. to close this weekend for bridge, road work

Eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed this weekend between Interstate 75 in Detroit and Interstate 696 in Macomb County, state officials said Wednesday.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and all lanes of eastbound I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile Road.

MDOT said the closure is needed to enable crews to set bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound Gratiot and eastbound I-696 back to eastbound I-94.

In addition, only one lane of westbound I-94 will be open between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway for ongoing work at the Second Avenue bridge. For safety reasons, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed over the weekend.

